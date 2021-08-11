Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OCDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

In other news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $3,051,515.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,866.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,281,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,606 shares of company stock worth $7,242,800.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

