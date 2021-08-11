Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.60

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 3941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.11.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $2,801,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $68,378,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $5,376,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

