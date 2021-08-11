OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) PT Raised to $120.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.43.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 267.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

