OSI Systems (OSIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect OSI Systems to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of OSIS opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.43. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.
In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
