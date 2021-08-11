OSI Systems (OSIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect OSI Systems to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OSIS opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.43. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. Roth Capital upped their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.