Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0437 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE OR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. 488,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

OR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

