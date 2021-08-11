Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

TSE OR traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.42. 84,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,651. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5412721 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.64.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

