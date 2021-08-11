Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%.
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,928. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0413 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
