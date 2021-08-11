Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,928. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0413 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

