Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.11. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $91.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

