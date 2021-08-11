Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Holdings Lowered by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.87% of Owens Corning worth $87,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $99.04. 469,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $63.03 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

