Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 249,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Owens Corning by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 33.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE OC opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $63.03 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.