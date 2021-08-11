Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) COO Sells $953,750.00 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OMI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 612,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,212. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,755,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 33.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after buying an additional 64,159 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

