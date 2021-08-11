Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 2,705 ($35.34) and last traded at GBX 2,525.66 ($33.00), with a volume of 640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,515 ($32.86).

Specifically, insider Gavin Hill purchased 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). Insiders acquired a total of 930 shares of company stock worth $2,365,968 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,340.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

