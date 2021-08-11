Pacific Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.68. 3,286,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $445.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

