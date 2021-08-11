Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,548 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,387 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $75.82. 1,188,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,157. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

