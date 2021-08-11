Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,559 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,844. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

