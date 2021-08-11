Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 21,264 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCD. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

RCD traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.39. 27,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,513. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.30 and a fifty-two week high of $153.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.00.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

