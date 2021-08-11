Pacific Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,161. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.