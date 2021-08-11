Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,661. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

