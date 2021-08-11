Pacific Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 287.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,291. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $73.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

