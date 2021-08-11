Pacific Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.69. 2,350,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,513. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

