Pacific Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.74 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. 839,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,147. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

