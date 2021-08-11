Pacific Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.76 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,358. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.49.

