Pacific Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 191.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $993,946,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,806 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.69. 7,251,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,318,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.22. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.