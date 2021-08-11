Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,182 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.57. The company had a trading volume of 637,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,267. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.