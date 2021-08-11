Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,483 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITB traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,936 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.15. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.