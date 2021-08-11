Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 693 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.51. The stock had a trading volume of 880,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

