Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 254 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $10.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,725.58. The company had a trading volume of 764,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,135. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,528.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.