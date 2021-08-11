Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 2,560 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.94. 79,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,628. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.53. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $57.64 and a one year high of $93.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

