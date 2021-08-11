Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 786 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.21. 33,962,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,244,277. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.