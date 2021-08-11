Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 2,634 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.08. 408,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,425. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

