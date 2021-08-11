Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 42,577 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 897.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the period. The Trade Desk accounts for about 1.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.40. 6,644,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,687,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

