Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 5,067 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.00. The stock had a trading volume of 354,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.