Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,791 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 255,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 73,834 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 206,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,264. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

