Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 17,093 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,093 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,424,000 after buying an additional 278,846 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 22.0% in the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after buying an additional 82,139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 129.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $690,573.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,709. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.08. 2,684,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024,511. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

