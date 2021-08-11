PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells $2,892,919.83 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62.

On Friday, June 11th, Jennifer Tejada sold 200,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $7,942,000.00.

PD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.82. 615,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after buying an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after purchasing an additional 953,424 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,651,000 after purchasing an additional 834,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,362,000 after acquiring an additional 767,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

