Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 671.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,032,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,105,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $13,194,075.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,084,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,225,249 shares in the company, valued at $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock valued at $186,054,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

