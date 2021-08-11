Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLTR opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,084,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,048,309 shares of company stock valued at $186,054,334 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

