Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 102,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,768,568 shares.The stock last traded at $26.01 and had previously closed at $25.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.64.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 136.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

