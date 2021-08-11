Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at CIBC

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.57.

PAAS stock traded up C$2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.61. The company had a trading volume of 423,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,043. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$31.23 and a 1 year high of C$50.70. The company has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

