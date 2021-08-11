Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Achieves Market Cap of $6.02 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for about $11.79 or 0.00025503 BTC on popular exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00057111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00016237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.50 or 0.00904990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00112268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00043240 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

