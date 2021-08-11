Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL remained flat at $$4.97 during trading on Wednesday. 524,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,396. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 80,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $339,393.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,409,030 shares of company stock worth $13,778,918. Insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

