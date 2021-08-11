Pangolin Price Tops $1.07 on Top Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002312 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $22.97 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00150864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00158246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,341.17 or 0.99738035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.77 or 0.00862549 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

