Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Buys Shares of 138,200 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 138,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. Seagate Technology accounts for 2.9% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owned 0.06% of Seagate Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 12,361 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 182,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.13. 1,676,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,433. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.39. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.55.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

