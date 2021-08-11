Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Buys Shares of 77,624 Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000. Noah makes up 2.9% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owned 0.12% of Noah as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Noah by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Noah by 30.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Noah by 34.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. CICC Research raised shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

NYSE:NOAH traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 77,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,465. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.38. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

