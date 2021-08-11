Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Decreases Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund cut its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,048 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up about 18.5% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $23,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Pinduoduo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

PDD stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,387. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of -121.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.81. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.