Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Has $6.95 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,313 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for approximately 5.5% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.00. 1,489,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,330. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $121.37 and a 1-year high of $311.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

