Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Makes New Investment in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 866,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000. DouYu International accounts for 4.7% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owned approximately 0.27% of DouYu International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 348,559 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DouYu International by 324.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,657 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DouYu International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after buying an additional 2,228,745 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 1,630,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DouYu International by 56.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,774,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 638,655 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DOYU stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,718. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 0.75.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

DOYU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.