Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Takes $9.83 Million Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,000. 360 DigiTech makes up about 7.8% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owned 0.15% of 360 DigiTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927,412 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at $16,910,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. 2,183,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CLSA decreased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

