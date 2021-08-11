Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.80 or 0.00882292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00112466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00150318 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

