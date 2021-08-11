Paramount Resources Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

TSE:POU traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.84. 56,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,798. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.96 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

